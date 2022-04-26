Long Covid: what is known about the prolonged symptoms of the disease?

Main symptoms are breathing difficulties, chronic fatigue and cognitive changes, such as memory and logic problems, which can last for months.

By Fernanda Bassette, from Agência Einstein – More than two years after the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, scientists around the world are still trying to discover and explain what are the causes of the so-called long covid – cases in which patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 continue with persistent symptoms for months. after they have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 10% to 20% of infected people have long-term symptoms and warns that this can happen to anyone, even those who have had mild cases – although it is more common among those who have had the severe form. of the disease.

According to infectious disease specialist Moacyr Silva Junior, from the Hospital Infection Control Service and the ICU of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, although there are several ongoing studies on long-term covid, there are still no definitive answers to explain exactly what causes it. . In long-term covid, according to the specialist, debilitating symptoms usually persist for more than four weeks after diagnosis and there is no average time of duration, which varies greatly from case to case.

“Long covid affects several systems of the body. The main symptoms are pulmonary changes [dificuldades respiratórias]; chronic fatigue and cognitive changes, such as problems with more detailed memory and logical associations, which can last for months. Other common symptoms are prolonged loss of smell and/or taste. “There are cases of people who have been contaminated and, so far, have not been able to recover these senses”, he says.

Also according to the specialist, the condition usually occurs in older patients, with type 1 or 2 diabetes, and affects more women and people who have had serious cases of covid-19, who need to be admitted to the ICU. The problem does not manifest itself in the same way in everyone – hence the difficulty in explaining why it happens in some people and not in others.

Does vaccination protect?

There is still no data that determines that vaccination protects against cases of long covid. But, according to the expert, the experience and observation of doctors show that vaccines can indeed reduce the risk of patients having the problem after an infection with the coronavirus.

This is because vaccination has already been proven to protect against more serious cases of covid-19 – and it is precisely these patients who are at greater risk of the prolonged form of the disease.

Treatment

The infectologist points out that there is no specific treatment for long covid, as each patient manifests it in a way. The recommendation is to look for a specialist doctor, if symptoms persist after the end of the infection.

“If the person has memory problems, they should see a neurologist, for example. The treatment today is palliative and multidisciplinary”, he concludes.

