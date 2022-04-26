Man shot in Poços threatens health professionals and flees hospital – ONDA POÇOS

A 42-year-old man, who was shot over the weekend in Poços de Caldas, fled Santa Casa Hospital this Monday (25).

Struck by four shots in the legs, the man was transferred from the UPA to the hospital, where he was under observation for the removal of a projectile that was lodged in one of his legs. According to the institution, the man, since he was admitted to the hospital, threatened and treated health professionals with aggression and did not let the lodged bullet be removed. “The teams were scared and scared. He found the bag with the clothes and this Monday he escaped from the hospital”, said the Santa Casa press office.

According to information from the PM, when he was approached while still in the Emergency Care Unit, the man, with visible signs of intoxication, was irritated by the presence of the military, declaring that he did not want support, that he would not inform who had done it. the shots at him and that he didn’t know who it was.

With the victim’s data, a search was carried out in the computerized system and found that the man already has several criminal records, such as murder and involvement with drugs.

The shooter has not been arrested.

Receive the news through the official group of Onda Poços journalism on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click the link -> https://chat.whatsapp.com/LGECrJxtxxr0aiRRRxDB1U