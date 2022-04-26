May PS Plus games revealed

May’s PlayStation Plus games were once again discovered ahead of the official announcement and the month of May also promises to be a lot to talk about.

At a time when Sony is preparing to remodel the service, already in May in Asia and June in Europe, the last few months in its current version have generated a lot of discussion around the quality of the games and in May the PS Plus will be marked by the arrival from FIFA 22.

According to the usual source, Dealabs, FIFA 22 (PS5 and PS4) Tribes of Midgard (PS5 and PS4) and Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4) are the PS Plus news for May.

Sony has not yet officially announced the PS Plus games for May, but it should do so at any time, as they become available as early as next Tuesday, May 3rd.

However, Dealabs has been accurate in its early revelations and since the end of 2021 it has been doing so monthly, without failing once.

Certainly having FIFA 22 on PS Plus will give a lot to talk about, but for EA Sports it will be beneficial to populate the game with new players at a stage when it is in the middle of its life and is at risk of losing players.

Is FIFA 22 a good headliner for PS Plus?