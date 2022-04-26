Messages detail how Trump and White House tried to invalidate 2020 elections

Text messages released on Monday between former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former US President Donald Trump’s allies, sent in the months following the 2020 election, provide a fresh perspective on efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Obtained by CNN, the conversations help shed light on the extent to which the Trump White House and its allies have secretly tried to overturn the election, including Meadows’ failed efforts to contact Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Meadows provided the 2,319 text messages to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. CNN did not say how it obtained the messages, some of which were posted on its website. The commission refused to confirm the veracity of the texts or to comment on them.

The text messages offer another glimpse into the inner workings of the White House after Trump lost the 2020 election and then as the January 6 riot unfolded.

Publicly, he and his allies were working to reverse their electoral defeat by persuading state officials in places like Georgia and Arizona to deny the will of their constituents, but behind closed doors the effort was even more frantic.

The messages also show how efforts to substantiate the conspiracy theories that were fomented on the internet were circulating in the White House and fixing Trump himself.

