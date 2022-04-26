Ministry of Health announces 23 professionals from Doctors in Brazil to work in SUS in Alagoas

Twenty-three professionals summoned by the Doctors for Brazil program begin to arrive in Alagoas to reinforce Primary Health Care (APS) in the Unified Health System (SUS), according to a statement from the Ministry of Health this Monday (25). ). In 2021, the Federal Government invested around BRL 783.6 million in the initiative, which provides more than 4,600 vacancies throughout Brazil.

More than 1,700 professionals have already been called this month across the country. The other calls will take place during the period of validity of the public notice, the majority being throughout 2022. The results of the contest were approved on April 5th.

The first selection process of Doctors in Brazil had a total of 16,357 applications, with 8,518 successful candidates. It is important to emphasize that the process is focused on the candidate’s merit and was structured to identify the competencies expected to work in Primary Care, the gateway to the SUS. Thus, the contest prioritized the provision of the most distant places in the country, with greater difficulty in hiring doctors, and the search for clinical excellence in PHC.

Other changes are in the type of contract offered by the program, in the CLT modality with all labor rights after two years in the program, additional benefits for working in more distant areas, a career plan and better salary conditions, with remuneration of up to R$ 24 thousand .

The regions served have 26 Indigenous Health Districts. Of the total number of municipalities that will receive the professionals, about 6% will receive federal medical provision for the first time. For each call, the local need is always prioritized, based on the indication of vacancies by the Ministry of Health and municipal managers, who finalized these confirmations on the 8th.