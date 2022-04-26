Moldova attacked, and Russian minister talks about World War 3

Two situations indicate how the war is escalating. Moldova recorded a grenade attack. Russia is investigating two fires that occurred in the Ukraine border region. To close yet another tense day in Eastern Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there are “considerable risks” of nuclear war, and that the chances of a Third World War are real.

Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova, has seen a series of explosions at the Ministry of State Security. The government claims the fire was fired with a portable anti-tank grenade launcher.

Meanwhile, Lavrov pointed out this Monday (25/4) that the country will continue negotiations for a peace agreement with Ukraine, but that the risk of a third world war “is serious, it is real, and you You can’t underestimate him.”

He also stressed that the risks of a nuclear war are considerable, but said that Russia does not want to “increase these risks artificially”.

Two large fires have hit oil deposits in the Russian city of Bryansk, less than 150 km from the Ukrainian border. The causes are investigated by the Kremlin.

The information was released this Monday (25/4) by the Russian state press. International news agencies say the fire could be Ukrainian sabotage. Officials in the country led by Zelensky did not respond.

See below the main facts of the day selected by the metropolises:

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.