More than 30% of people have hypertension in the country; see how to prevent yourself | Health

Brazil: more than 30% of people have hypertension; see how to prevent

Hypertension is a silent disease that affects more than 30% of people over 18 years of age in Brazil. Today is the National Day to Combat Hypertension

talked to a cardiology specialist to warn you about the dangers of this disease and how you can protect yourself.

Hypertension, popularly known as high blood pressure, is a chronic disease defined by high blood pressure numbers. The condition occurs when the maximum and minimum pressure values ​​are equal to or exceed 140/90 mmHg (or 14 by 9).

The disease happens when the pressure inside the arteries is too high and overloads the heart at the time of beating, creating a resistance that causes diseases.

And anyone who thinks that hypertension only affects overweight people is wrong. According to the cardiology manager at Hospital Icaraí, in Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Catharina, the problem can happen to anyone, regardless of weight and even age.

“High blood pressure is not a disease exclusive to obesity. But it is clear that overweight and obesity help to increase the risk and end up bringing diabetes and vascular diseases. But thin individuals can also have hypertension,” says the expert.

Regarding children, the specialist says that “although it is not very common in this age group, the origin of the disease is usually secondary, that is, it may be related to some disease that this child has”.

“As examples we can mention childhood obesity, one of the very frequent causes of hypertension”, he says.

Is hypertension curable?

According to Claudio Catharina, the disease has no cure, but it is possible to live with it in a less harmful way if all the necessary measures are taken.

Hypertension “is a chronic, non-communicable disease that needs to be treated for life. It can have better phases and more difficult phases due to clinical complications and moments in the person’s life, even the use of other medications that the person needs to take, such as anti-inflammatories, for example, or in specific cases, such as abandonment of treatment. , stress, cigarette use, can change the picture”.

“When the origin of hypertension is due to a secondary cause, such as obesity, endocrine disease, obstructive disease of the arteries of the kidneys or a neuroendocrine tumor, this hypertension can be reversed. But in most cases, the cause of high blood pressure is primary, like a family inheritance”, completes the specialist.

As ways to prevent hypertension, the doctor says that the person who already has a family history needs to do medical follow-up, especially after the age of 40, to diagnose as soon as possible.

“Prevention is essential to minimize the risk of developing the disease, or at least preventing it from setting in earlier. From the age of 40, it is necessary to be alert and visit the general practitioner or family doctor”.

“Non-pharmacological treatment includes regular exercise, a low-salt diet and weight control. In addition, smokers should stop smoking, stressed people should look for activities that help them relax, such as yoga, acupuncture and other relaxing practices”, he concludes.

