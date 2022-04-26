Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children: the reason, according to experts

In recent weeks, a wave of mysterious cases of hepatitis has started to affect children in the United States and Europe. Experts point out that the condition appears to be associated with viruses that cause cold symptoms, known as human adenoviruses (HAdV). Typically, this type of infectious agent does not cause serious complications to patients.

According to UK health authorities, 108 cases of sudden liver inflammation are under investigation. So far, the UK Health Safety Agency (Ukhsa) reports that eight children needed liver transplants due to mysterious hepatitis. On average, the condition is affecting those between one and five years old.

Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children may be linked to the cold virus (Image: Rido81/Envato Elements)

After all, what is hepatitis?

It is worth explaining that hepatitis is the very broad term used to describe inflammation of the liver. “It is usually the result of a viral infection or liver damage caused by alcohol consumption,” details the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. As the children were not exposed to alcohol or other drugs, the cause is believed to be a virus.

In medicine, five main types of hepatitis are known, namely A, B, C, D and E. However, none of them, so far, seem to have caused the liver inflammation seen in children. It is in this context that experts seek to prove that an adenovirus is related to the cases.

What is the origin of hepatitis cases in children?

Analyzes are still ongoing, but “the most likely trigger” of the mysterious cases of hepatitis in children is an adenovirus infection, explains Susan Hopkins, medical consultant at Ukhsa, for the channel. BBC. That’s because 77% of the investigational cases tested positive for some form of adenovirus.

On the issue of transplanted children, the specialist recalls that “transplants in this age group are extremely rare, so we are concerned and want to understand why this is happening and what else we can do”.

For the behavior of the infection to have changed in children, the team of British researchers suggests that the adenovirus may have undergone a series of mutations, which caused this greater ability to generate inflammation in the liver.

Cases of mysterious liver inflammation are reported in children in Europe and the US (Image: Ruwanof/Envato Elements)

Another assumption about the greater risk of infection is related to the measures that have been adopted against covid-19, such as social distancing. In theory, school closures and reduced social contact could have led to young children being exposed to the adenovirus a little later in their lives, which triggered the current complications.

For now, experts do not observe relationships with covid-19 or with immunizers. That’s because none of the children who developed mystery hepatitis were vaccinated.

How to prevent cases of hepatitis?

To avoid cases of adenovirus-related hepatitis, doctors explain that it is necessary to maintain the hygiene practices adopted during the pandemic, such as always washing your hands with soap and water. It is also valid not to maintain close contact with other children who have flu-like symptoms.

In addition to the hygiene issue, parents and guardians can pay attention to some signs and symptoms of liver inflammation, such as:

Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin);

dark urine;

Itchy skin (itching);

Muscle pain;

loss of appetite;

Fever.

In case of doubt, it is always advisable to seek the help of a health professional, such as the child’s pediatrician. So far, Brazil has not reported any cases similar to those observed in Europe and the United States.

Source: BBC and NHS