New clues about mysterious hepatitis outbreak that led children to liver transplants

According to WHO, investigations are underway to determine the causative agent; most notifications are in Europe, mostly in the UK

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday (24/4) at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin.

The majority of notifications are in Europe and involve infants, children and teenagers aged between one month and 16 years. Of the total, 17 (approximately 10%) required liver transplantation and so far one death has been recorded.

According to the WHO, 114 cases have been reported in the UK, 13 in Spain, 12 in Israel, nine in the US, six in Denmark, at least five in Ireland, four in the Netherlands, two in Norway, two in France, one in Romania and one in Belgium.

See below for what is known about the outbreak.

