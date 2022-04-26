New clues about mysterious hepatitis outbreak that led children to liver transplants

25 April 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, According to WHO, investigations are underway to determine the causative agent; most notifications are in Europe, mostly in the UK

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday (24/4) at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin.

The majority of notifications are in Europe and involve infants, children and teenagers aged between one month and 16 years. Of the total, 17 (approximately 10%) required liver transplantation and so far one death has been recorded.

According to the WHO, 114 cases have been reported in the UK, 13 in Spain, 12 in Israel, nine in the US, six in Denmark, at least five in Ireland, four in the Netherlands, two in Norway, two in France, one in Romania and one in Belgium.

See below for what is known about the outbreak.

Since the first cases were reported in the UK earlier this month, there have been “reports of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in young children” in other countries, the WHO said.

But so far, “it is not known whether there has been an increase in hepatitis cases or a growth in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” the UN health arm said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the causative agent, “although adenovirus is a possible hypothesis,” added the WHO.

cases

According to the WHO, the identified cases had acute hepatitis (inflammation of the liver), “with markedly elevated liver enzymes”.

“Many cases manifested gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting prior to presentation with severe acute hepatitis and increased liver enzyme levels (aspartate transaminase (AST) or alanine aminotransaminase (ALT) above 500 IU/L) and jaundice ( yellowing of the skin/eyes).”

Most cases did not have fever.

It is noteworthy, however, that the common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E) were not detected in any of the cases.

“International travel or links to other countries based on currently available information were not identified as factors,” the WHO added in a press release.

Investigation

According to the WHO, adenovirus has been detected in at least 74 cases, and of the number of cases with information on molecular tests, 18 have been identified as F type 41.

Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that commonly cause respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, conjunctivitis (an infection of the eye), croup, bronchitis or pneumonia.

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19, was identified in 20 cases of those tested. In addition, 19 were detected with a simultaneous SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus infection.

“The UK, where the majority of cases have been reported to date, has recently seen a significant increase in community-based adenovirus infections (particularly detected in fecal specimens in children) following low levels of circulation at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic” , said the WHO.

The Netherlands also reported a simultaneous increase in the circulation of adenoviruses in the community.

“However, due to improved laboratory testing for adenovirus, this may represent the identification of an existing rare result occurring at previously undetected levels that is now being recognized due to increased testing,” the WHO added.

However, although adenovirus is being considered a possible culprit for hepatitis of unknown origin, “it does not fully explain the severity of the clinical picture”.

“Infection with adenovirus type 41, the type of adenovirus implicated, has not previously been associated with such a clinical presentation. Adenoviruses are common pathogens that usually cause self-limiting infections. They spread from person to person and most commonly cause respiratory illness, but depending on type, can also cause other diseases, such as gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestine), conjunctivitis (pink eye) and cystitis,” the WHO concluded.