New PS Plus will have more PS4 and PS5 games monthly

Sony continues to clarify questions about the new PS Plus, which will be available in Brazil on June 13. In an email sent to Push Square, the Japanese company confirms that PS4 and PS5 games will be coming to the “Extra” and “Premium” plans every month. The downside: titles can also be removed from the catalog on a monthly basis.

In the email, the company does not provide other details. But it’s good to remember that initially, users of the service’s most robust plans will have access to 400 PlayStation 4 and 5 games.

New games will be added to the catalog every month, while others may leave the service.

It is good to remember that in Brazil, there is no “Premium” offer — as streaming has not yet arrived here, subscribers will not be able to enjoy PS3 games. On the other hand, there will be the “Deluxe” plan, with PS1, PS2 and PSP games, in addition to all the content offered by “Extra”.

In March, SIE CEO Jim Ryan had already confirmed that titles would be added “regularly” to the new PS Plus — but he didn’t specify how often this would happen.

Subscribers will be able to upgrade to the new PS Plus “easily”

On Sunday, Sony confirmed that subscribers to the service will be able to simply pay the price difference to upgrade to a higher tier when it becomes available. That is, as of June 13, users will be automatically integrated into the “Essential” plan. To upgrade it to “Extra” or “Deluxe”, it is necessary to pay the amount. Find out more here!