North Korea has ‘invincible power’ the world cannot ignore

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country gained an “invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch” under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday.

Monday marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, and international monitors predict North Korea will stage a large military parade and possibly hold other weapons displays.

North Korea has carried out an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and US and South Korean officials say there are signs it may resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

State-run news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea’s military achievements, from its battles against the United States in the 1950-1953 Korean War and minor conflicts during the Cold War to the 2010 bombing of the South Korean island. Korean war of Yeonpyeong, which hit both military and civilian targets.

The North Korean Armed Forces are equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can “handle any modern war,” KCNA said.

The agency praised Kim’s “brilliant military ideology and unparalleled military command and courage” and his leadership in conquering the country’s “invincible power”.