Only 25% of patients recovered a year after having covid, says English study

posted on 04/25/2022 20:28 / updated on 04/25/2022 20:49



After more than 500 million infected around the world, researchers worry that long-term covid could become chronic – (credit: Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Only a quarter of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 fully recovered a year after discharge, a new study in the UK shows. The research was published on the specialized portal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine last Saturday (23/4). According to the authors, “there are no effective pharmacological or non-pharmacological interventions for patients with long-term covid”, so the article focused on the description of people’s recovery over time.

To this end, data from 2,320 people who left the hospital between March 7, 2020 and April 18, 2021 were evaluated. clinical functions of different organs. The recovery was described as “limited” and the drop in quality of life as “impressive” by Dr. Rachael Evans, who led the study.





“We found that female gender and obesity were the main risk factors for not recovering within one year… In our clusters, female gender and obesity were also associated with more severe ongoing health impairments, including reduced exercise performance and quality of life”, detailed the scientist.

The most common long-term symptoms of covid were fatigue, muscle aches, physical sluggishness, lack of sleep and shortness of breath. According to co-author Louise Wain, the findings show “an urgent need for healthcare services to support this large and growing patient population in which there is a substantial symptom burden.”

She warns of the risk of a new chronic state spread throughout the world. “Without effective treatments, long-term covid can become a highly prevalent new long-term condition. Our study also provides a rationale for investigating treatments for long-term covid with a precision medicine approach in order to target treatments to the individual patient profile.”

The article Clinical features with long COVID inflammation profile and association with 1-year recovery after hospitalization in the UK: a prospective observational study can be read in full, in English, on the website of the The Lancet.