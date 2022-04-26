Patient executed in a hospital in SP was a drug user, but ‘had no enemies’, says sister to the police; VIDEO | Santos and Region

2 hours ago

She told authorities she “can’t imagine” who could be behind the crime against Giliánderson dos Santos, 37. The report also found that the man had no criminal record.

The victim had been admitted to the hospital on Saturday (23), with gunshot wounds to the buttock and chest, after being the target of an attempted robbery, according to the first police report registered at the DP Headquarters of the municipality.

In contact with the Military Police (PM), Giliánderson claimed that the injuries to his body were caused during a robbery on the bike lane of the Conego Domenico Rangoni highway – the bandits would have taken his bicycle and backpack, but the information was not confirmed by the authorities.

Two men shot at a patient at the hospital in Guarujá (SP). — Photo: Reproduction

The patient was executed on Sunday morning (24), shortly after being discharged. The perpetrators, who have not yet been identified, acted while the man was waiting for family members in the hospital’s emergency area.

Also according to the records obtained by the report, the executioners arrived at Santo Amaro Hospital on two motorcycles – one of the “XRE” model and the other “Twister”.

