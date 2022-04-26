Pentagon Is Surprised by Starlink’s Agility, Musk’s Internet | half bit

Carlos Cardoso Pentagon is jaw-dropping at Starlink’s agility

Starlink is a spin-off of SpaceX, which aims to provide high-speed, low-latency, satellite-based Internet access anywhere in the world. It’s still in its infancy, but it’s already making a difference. Life or death, in some cases.

With Russian attacks decimating entire cities in Ukraine, it is only natural that the communications infrastructure will be greatly affected. As a result, people are isolated, news of the war does not arrive and does not leave the cities, loved ones cannot know if their relatives are alive or dead.

On February 26, 2022, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine made a public request to Elon Musk, requesting that he release the signal from Starlink satellites in Ukraine, and send terminals. In less than two days, the first cargo from terminals arrived in Ukraine.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day



By the first week of April, more than 5000 terminals had been shipped to Ukraine. Of these Starlink donated 3670 . US Aid, the US government agency that coordinates international aid programs such as earthquake and tsunami relief, purchased and donated 1,500 terminals. France and Poland donated an indeterminate amount of terminals, in addition to other partners that contributed to the complex logistics of transporting the equipment halfway around the world, bypassing customs barriers, and ensuring that it was stopped in Curitiba, etc.

The result has been a lot of information, people crying with gratitude for being able to communicate in the midst of an apocalyptic scenario, and Russians very, very upset.

Before the war began, the Russians had already hacked ViaSat, a company that also provides satellite internet service, only very bad. With Starlink they didn’t have much luck.

On March 5, the Russians began to attack Starlink. Immediately the top teams of computer engineers from SpaceX and Starlink stopped their normal work and were redirected to CyberSecurity. A cat and mouse fight ensued, which became an unequal contest.

On one side, soldiers of a corrupt and complacent army, used to cyber combat taking place at glacial speed. An A-type attack is responded to in an X way, which in turn is countered in a Y way, according to the manual, which is already dusty.

Russians are basically used to using equipment designed in the 60s to interfere with American military technology designed in the 70s and “modernized” in the 80s. Do you think I’m exaggerating? The most advanced U.S. air superiority fighter, the F-22, emerged from a competition launched in 1981.

On the Starlink side, the company is made up of young, bright, ambitious engineers who are used to staying up late at night, everyone comes in knowing that they will be very demanding, they won’t have a social life, but after two or three years they will be able to get a job wherever they want. , having SpaceX on his resume.

Imagine a team trained to think outside the box, knowing they can come up with crazy ideas without fear of being whipped by management, facing an electronic warfare situation. Each of them must have felt like Neo…or at least Hackerman.

The result was immediate responses, which left one Dave Tremper, Director of Electronic Warfare at the Pentagon, in awe. He followed Starlink’s responses to the Russian attacks, and was amazed at their agility.

Some Starlink changes were in the source code of the satellites and the terminals. Changes were proposed, developed, tested, approved and implemented in a matter of hours. NO military system on the planet would have that agility.

At times you can’t even define the flow of project information. Each of the departments involved needs at least a month to prepare the documents to get yours off the line.

The documentary The Pentagon Wars shows very well in one scene what the development of the Bradley armored car was like, and the mentality behind military projects.

A NASA employee once commented on this difference in philosophy. NASA follows the military model well. They had a problem with a system on the Dragon capsule. They had a meeting at SpaceX. This employee was used to a model where at that meeting they would present the problem, and set dates for the two teams to agree on terminology, goals, dates for future meetings, etc.

He didn’t understand a thing when Elon Musk called SpaceX engineers, and they fixed the problem on the spot.

Mr Tremper says the United States needs to have this agility in its electronic warfare systems, and it’s true. Like the Russians, the US is very accommodating. Years later, someone in Iraq discovered that the video link from the American Predator drones was transmitted in an open signal, unencrypted. Some bureaucrat thought that drones would only be used against shitholes without technology, so it wasn’t worth spending money on cryptography.

Another shameful case was a top secret US drone that was GPS spoofed and convinced to land on an Iranian military base.

The war in Ukraine is being a great proving ground for a lot of technologies, but the use of Starlink terminals was a surprise, no one had thought of it before the Ukrainian order. Elon Musk got an opportunity to test his technology in combat conditions, threw a big middle finger at the Russians and the American military, who were already interested in Starlink, must now be fighting over who gets contracts first.

Pentagon is jaw-dropping at Starlink’s agility