Photographer from Nova Friburgo, RJ, records alignment of planets | Mountain Region

Photographer Pedro Bessa recorded the alignment of the Moon with Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn at dawn this Sunday (24) in Nova Friburgo, in the Serrana Region of Rio. (See photo above) .

The photo shows, from bottom to top: Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Saturn and the Moon.

The registration was made at Rua Dr. Silvio Henrique Braune, from a high point in the city.

“I chose a place close to home, if there were clouds I could cancel quickly. A vantage point just above the Faculty of Dentistry, where a barrier fell, if I’m not mistaken, in 2007. It wouldn’t have the most beautiful foreground, but I would have a very clear view. I knew that, in total, all the planets in the solar system would be aligned, but Uranus and Mercury would be impossible because they only appear during the day and close to the sun”, explained Pedro.

To the g1Pedro Bessa told how was the process to register the moment.

“First, I researched using some apps what the alignment, position in space, and time would look like. There were three initial concerns: moon brightness, time too close to the first glimmers of sunlight bounced off the atmosphere, and lack of a more interesting foreground. from the moon I knew I wouldn’t let Pluto be seen. The brightness of the sunlight would perhaps interfere with the view of the first planets, as was actually the case for Neptune, which has a very weak brightness. As for the lack of foreground – I prefer to take pictures of space events in the opposite position – turned out to be what turned me off the most”, said the photographer.

Pedro also said that he arrived at the place at 4:40 am because he knew that the ideal time would be 4:45 am until the brightness of the sun extinguishes Jupiter, around 5:20 am.

“I took several photos during this period and at 5:04 am the photo of the post. The photo is made of 5 identical photos to help remove noise from the camera (high ISO) and one more of the light at high speed to have the details on the surface of the satellite , generating the final image worked to enhance the brightness of the weakest stars and reduce the brightness of the sunlight a little”, he says.