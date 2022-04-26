Physician reports ‘desperation’ and ‘shock’ after patient was executed in a hospital in SP; VIDEO | Santos and Region

A nursing employee at Hospital Santo Amaro, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, where a patient was shot dead in front of the medical team last Sunday (24), reports that the place was taken by an atmosphere of “desperation”. and “panic” after the attack. The suspects managed to escape after the crime and, until the morning of this Monday (24), had not been identified.

According to the professional, who works in the ward of patients who underwent surgery, the employees were in disbelief with the invasion.

“The patient was hospitalized in one room and I was in another. There was a moment when I even went into the place to help the nursing assistant who took care of him and he seemed calm throughout the night,” she recalls.

According to the HSA, the patient identified as Gilianderson dos Santos, 37, was admitted to the scene last Friday (22) with a gunshot wound to the buttock and leg. “He was operated on and released. We received information that he had been killed by WhatsApp. Have you ever wondered if this happens on duty? Entering the hospital and murdering him in his room?”, he asks.

Hospital monitoring cameras recorded the action of the two criminals, who shot the patient in front of a nursing assistant and a doctor who accompanied him to hospital discharge. The camera images were obtained by the g1 and show the entire execution, including the break-in and escape of the criminals.

The on-duty officer also claims that, due to the victim’s tranquility throughout the night, he did not seem to know what could happen. “The nursing assistant who witnessed what happened is terrified, her psychological condition is very shaken. She was in shock, the whole hospital is scared, it was a lot of violence,” he says.

According to him, all employees were surprised by what happened, since no one had experienced such a situation inside the place. “This guy stayed with me last night, it was surreal. This was all very strange, now only the Police will find out what actually happened”, believes the on-call worker.

The official said that in cases where the patient has gunshot wounds, he must be accompanied by a police escort, with the exception of assault victims. “We even have hospital security and surveillance cameras, but the security guards are only there to maintain order,” he says.

According to the HSA, the hospital has 30 security personnel. At the time of the attack, there were two of them in the ward where the execution took place. The Hospital also reported that, when the patient arrived at the Emergency Room last Friday, the police were called and made a report.

According to the Civil Police, Gilianderson reported during the registration of the incident report, in the early hours of last Saturday (23) that he had been the victim of a robbery on the Piaçaguera bike path.

According to the OR, the robbers took his bicycle and backpack. He was shot in the buttock and leg, but managed to walk to Avenida Bento Pedro da Costa, in Jardim Conceiçãozinha and ask for help. A SAMU team helped the victim to Santo Amaro Hospital.

The victim’s body was only released from the HSA around 4:30 pm, when the scene was cleared by forensics and investigators. The Civil Police investigate the murder. The case was registered by the Guarujá Police Station, which called the 3rd DEIC Police Station.

A video taken by g1 this Sunday afternoon shows all the action, which took place around 11:30 am in one of the hospital’s entrances. The images show the patient in a wheelchair, about to be discharged from the Traumatology ward and hospital interaction. When the suspects invade the place heavily armed, wearing motorcycle helmets to make identification difficult.

The pair fired about six shots in Gilianderson’s direction. Some hit the patient’s head and others hit the abdomen. After the attack, he fell out of his wheelchair. The whole action lasted less than a minute.