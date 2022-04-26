Pilot and flight attendant caught drunk at airport before boarding

Purely illustrative image – Source: Inframerica





Dutch police identified a co-pilot and a flight attendant with very high blood alcohol levels last Thursday, April 21, at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. The pilot was fined 1,100 euros and the crew member may have to appear in court, reports De Telegraaf.

The alcohol check was carried out by the Police Aviation Surveillance Team and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar). From 6am to 12pm, the team checked the alcohol levels of 101 pilots and 341 cabin crew at the airport.

In the breathalyzer test, the flight attendant recorded an alcohol concentration of 0.68, while the co-pilot had 0.24. Using Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations as a reference, a crew member can be removed from duty if the breath alcohol concentration is 0.04 or more.

The co-pilot and cabin crew member were both from a foreign airline, but there was no specific identification of which company. They continued on the flight as passengers after being tested.





Flight crews cannot consume alcohol 10 hours before a flight, according to police. However, authorities occasionally find crew members intoxicated during these alcohol checks.

In the same week, a judge at the court in Haarlem, the Netherlands, sentenced an American pilot to a fine of 5,000 euros and a flight ban because he refused to cooperate with a blood test in Schiphol in December last year on suspicion of consumption. of alcohol.