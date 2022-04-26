PlayStation 5 will support VRR later this week

Sony has just announced via the PS Blog that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5 later this week. As a result, TVs and PC monitors with HDMI 2.1 will benefit from sharper visuals and experience less FPS drops.

According to the Japanese company, the VRR “Enhances the visual performance of PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as frame-pacing issues and horizontal screen breaks“. Therefore, the gameplay becomes “smoother” as the scenes are rendered.

Also according to the post, previously released games for PlayStation 5 can be fully optimized for the technology, if they receive patches from their own developers. In addition, future games may include the novelty from their respective debuts.

Sony also brought a list of titles that will have updates with the inclusion of VRR. Look:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

How to Enable and Disable VRR on PlayStation 5

Finally, Sony revealed that after releasing the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for compatible titles on PlayStation 5 — that is, of course, if the console is connected to a TV or monitor with HDMI 2.1.

To disable this option, simply go to “Screen and Video” in the system settings. In addition, the player will also have the additional option “Apply VRR to non-compatible games”. If it is enabled, there will possibly be unexpected visual results in the games enjoyed.

