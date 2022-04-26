POCO F4 GT released with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W charging and more

In an event held this Tuesday morning (26), the POCO F4 GT was finally presented to the world. The smartphone had already been the subject of a series of rumors and leaks, and it delivers above-average performance thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Counting on a shared design with Redmi K50 Gaming, the POCO F4 GT has a 6.67-inch AMOLED ratio. This panel has FHD+ resolution, supports 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling and is HDR10+ certified. The manufacturer highlights that this display achieved the A+ rating on the well-known Display Mate, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone still has triggers with 8 magnets and silicone dampers for faster responses in various games. In addition, there is also LiquidCool 3.0 technology for vapor chamber cooling.

















accessories

22 Apr

















economy and market

23 Apr



cameras

The new POCO F4 GT comes out of the box with three rear cameras. The main sensor has 64 MP (Sony IM686) that brings Remosaic technology to ensure even sharper photos. In addition, the secondary sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide that can capture good quality images in wide spaces, while the macro sensor is 2 MP with a focal length of 4 cm. For good selfies, there’s 20 MP inside the hole in the display.

technical specifications





As we are talking about a smartphone focused on the public looking for good processing power, the POCO F4 GT hits the market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It works together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also has 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, stereo sound with four Dolby Atmos speakers and NFC for contactless payments. It powers the entire set, the 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the MIUI 13 for POCO interface. POCO promises that the F4 GT’s battery will go from zero to 100% in just 17 minutes, and the charger will be delivered in the box.

POCO F4 GT

6.67-inch OLED display with 120 Hz, 480 Hz touch sampling and 10-bit color depth

P3 color gamut display, HDR10+ support, MEMC motion compensation and 1920Hz PWM dimming

Platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Front camera: Sony IMX596 20 megapixel

Three rear cameras: Sony IMX686 64 MP primary sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

4700mAh battery with 120W charging

CyberEngine 1016 Vibration Engine, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 Plus, Quad Speakers, Infrared, NFC

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

price and availability





Announced in grey, black and yellow, the POCO F4 GT goes on sale on April 28. Pre-sale runs until May 7th on the official website and at major European retailers. 8GB + 128GB – 599 euros/ 499 euros at launch (~R$3,152/ 2,625 )

) 12 GB + 256 GB – 699 euros/ 599 euros at launch (~R$3,678/ 3,152) What do you think of the new POCO F4 GT? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

The Poco F4 GT is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.