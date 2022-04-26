Police suspect that patient killed in SP hospital was a victim of ‘criminal court’

The Civil Police are investigating the case of the 37-year-old patient, shot and killed in a hospital in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, and believe that the man was a victim of the “criminal court”, a kind of illicit trial organized by members of a criminal faction that operates in São Paulo. The incident took place on Sunday (24).





The victim, Gilianderson dos Santos, was admitted to the hospital on Friday (22) with gunshot wounds, when he said he had been shot in a robbery and that the alleged thieves had taken his bicycle and backpack.





After being discharged, Gilianderson was waiting for his family at the hospital reception to take him home. However, two men appear and shoot the victim several times.

For the unit’s employees, the two suspects informed that they were family members of Gilianderson. Security camera footage captured the action. After killing the man, they fled.

A doctor and a nurse witnessed the action and, according to the hospital, both are doing well. The doctor has returned to work, but the nurse is still in shock and is undergoing psychological care.

The victim lived on the outskirts of Guarujá and had no criminal record, but according to the Military Police, he was a drug user. At first, the man’s family stated that they did not know about his discharge.





THE Record TV was on site and interviewed some residents and employees of the region. They report that they are scared and fear for the patients and family members who are hospitalized at the site.

A similar case occurred in Iporanga, also on the coast of São Paulo. A man was brutally attacked at a funk party and was taken to a hospital in the region. While the victim was being treated, a suspect invaded the hospital bed and tried to hit her with a knife. Two men were arrested.