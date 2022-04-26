Port of Shanghai locks up and global economy likely to suffer negative impacts

From washing machines to solar panels, through electronic components and textiles. These are just some of the numerous products that are stopped in the port of Shanghai, China, due to the confinement measures due to the increase in cases of Covid-19. With the spread of the Ômicron variant, immense congestion formed in the place, creating a veritable bubble in the largest port in the world. The situation is getting more critical every day and it may take months to resolve, that is, many goods will certainly take time to arrive in all parts of the world.

Low productivity

Janus Henderson company manager Mike Kerley says the restrictions primarily affect roads into and out of the port, resulting in a backlog of containers and a 30% reduction in productivity.

In 2021, the port of Shanghai accounted for 17% of China’s container traffic and 27% of exports. In addition, there is a lack of manpower to process the documents necessary for ships to unload their goods or carry out the departure inspection.

Now boats are also piling up on the coast and in the canals around the harbor waiting for the green light to dock.

Data from consultancy VesselsValue demonstrates how waiting times for tankers, bulk carriers and cargo ships have increased.

Image: Reproduction Twitter

Economic recovery in check

Another problem is that thousands of containers are piling up at the port, putting the global supply chain in jeopardy once again just when analysts were confident of a post-pandemic recovery. Although the port remains operational, it is increasingly congested.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce estimated that there were 40% to 50% fewer trucks available in Shanghai and that less than 30% of Shanghai’s workforce can return to work.

The measures imposed by China in this new wave of Covid-19 determine that everyone who is diagnosed with the disease must be quarantined even if they do not show symptoms.

catastrophic effects

The forecasts are not encouraging: the effects of congestion are expected to last until the end of the second quarter. And that’s even with a possible normalization. Otherwise, it will take even longer.

Exports through Shanghai represent 30% to 50% of everything that leaves China, meaning the world is on the verge of a collapse to receive the products.

Post on Twitter shows how the situation is in the port of Shanghai; congestion is not expected to be resolved for two months. Image: Reproduction Twitter

The world’s largest shipping company, Maersk, issued a statement stating that “several ships will skip the port of Shanghai on their routes” due to the lack of available space for containers.

The global consequences will certainly be a slowdown in the flow of imports and throughout the production chain, which will have an impact on rising inflation.

“There is a lot of concern that exports will be affected and the inflationary impact on the world, including Latin America, which is a major trading partner of China,” says Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at investment bank Natixis. .

“As the port’s capacity is not the same as in March, nor in February, it will take some time to resolve all this. Even if the city lockdown ends tomorrow, there is a build-up of capacity that will not be resolved quickly,” Rodrigo Zeidan, professor of economics and finance at NYU Shanghai, told the BBC.

