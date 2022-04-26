PS5 is last in the console sales ranking in March

The NPD Group, a company that analyzes the games market, released, this Monday (25), the ranking of sales of consoles, games and accessories in March and in the first quarter of 2022 in the United States. According to the report, the PS5 ranked last on the list of the most sold video games.

This can be attributed to the problems with the new generation console stocks, which is caused by the shortage of power semiconductor chips. Apparently, the competition is handling this supply chain setback better.

second report of Mat Piscatellaanalyst at NPD Group, console sales in dollars fell 24% in March compared to the same period in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, there was a 15% drop compared to the same window last year.

US NPD HW – Video game hardware dollar sales dropped 24% when compared to a year ago, to $515 million. First quarter hardware sales reached $1.2 billion, a 15% decline versus 2021’s first quarter. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 25, 2022

first tweet — Continuing challenges in console delivery combined with a return to experimental spending are likely to be the drivers of Q1 declines. second tweet — Console dollar sales are down 24% from a year ago to $515 million. First-quarter hardware sales hit $1.2 billion, down 15% from Q1 2021.

Piscatella doesn’t go so far as to mention the PS5, but reported that the Xbox Series did very well in dollar sales in Q1 2022 and March, while the Switch topped both periods in unit sales.

PS5 does poorly, but Gran Turismo 7 does well

While the PS5 hasn’t made much in the last month, Sony can celebrate the release of Gran Turismo 7, ranked in the report as the biggest debut in the franchise’s history.

On the list of best-selling PS4 and PS5 games, Elden Ring comes in first, with GT 7 in second and MLB: The Show 22 in third. See the top 10 below:

Finally, the sale of accessories in March 2022 fell by 23% compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of the year, the drop was 16% compared to the same window in 2021. The “Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2” remains the “best seller”.