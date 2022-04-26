Putin says Russia faces ‘unprecedented pressure’

posted on 04/25/2022 18:00



(credit: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted the country was facing “unprecedented pressure” from sanctions the West imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, but said the Russian economy could still function stably.

“Russia has recently faced unprecedented sanction pressure from Western countries,” Putin said in televised remarks. “After the start of the special military operation in support of the people’s republics of the Donbas, this pressure intensified even more,” he said.





Western nations have hit Russia with economic sanctions on a historic scale, crippling its financial system and disconnecting it from the world, effectively reversing 30 years of post-Cold War engagement. The US and EU blocked the Russian central bank from selling dollars, euros and other foreign currencies in its stockpile, restricted imports of certain technologies into Russia and removed some Russian banks from the Swift financial network, among other sanctions.

Putin acknowledged that Russia’s economy took a heavy blow from Western sanctions last month, saying “our economy will need profound structural changes in these new realities.” Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin recently said that Russia’s gross domestic product could fall by more than 10% this year as the country’s economy takes the brunt of the sanctions. Still, Putin insisted on Monday that Russia’s economy could function under current circumstances. “The Russian economy has every opportunity to work stably and flawlessly in the new realities,” he said.