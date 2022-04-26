Recife starts application of second booster dose against covid-19 for elderly people from 60 years old

The City Hall of Recife starts, this Tuesday (26), the application of the second booster dose against covid-19 for elderly from 60 years. The vaccine will be given to those who received the first additional dose at least four months ago.

In the capital, 44,265 people between 60 and 64 years old are able to receive the vaccine. To receive the dose, the elderly need to make an appointment, which is already released this Monday (25), through the website (conectarecife.recife.pe.gov.br) or the Conecta Recife app.

On the day chosen for vaccination, it is necessary to present an identification document, in addition to proof that the vaccination cycle has already been completed, in order to expedite the service. Both the vaccination card and the Digital Vaccination Certificate, available at Conecta Recife, will be accepted.

The definition was presented by the State Technical Committee for Monitoring Vaccination and validated with municipal representatives at a meeting of the Bipartite Intermanager Commission (CIB), held this Monday (25).

Following the technical recommendation of the Ministry of Health, the so-called fourth dose can be made with the immunizing agents from Janssen, Astrazeneca and Pfizer, regardless of the vaccine received in the previous doses. In Recife, since December 2021, the immunosuppressed are already being vaccinated with the second booster dose and, since March of this year, the elderly from 65 years of age have also been vaccinated.