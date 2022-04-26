Regional Hospital performs unprecedented brain tumor removal surgery with awake patient, in Varginha

The Regional Hospital do Sul de Minas, in Varginha, performed an unprecedented surgery on April 12. The “Awake Neurosurgery” procedure was to remove a brain tumor with the patient awake, with the aim of monitoring movements and cognitive functions without leaving sequelae.

The procedure was performed on a 38-year-old adult patient who, just over a year ago, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that resulted in seizures that caused him to slow down in his usual activities. The tumor involved the region related to movement on the right side of the body, language and cognitive functions, hence the need to perform the procedure with the patient awake, so that these functions could be monitored during surgery and to remove as much of the tumor as possible without causing sequels.

Photo: HRSM

To perform the surgical procedure, it was necessary to use some specific devices and monitoring that were not offered by the SUS. The Hospital then made a report asking for the release of the necessary equipment for intraoperative neurological.





Photo: HRSM

In order to perform the procedure, it was necessary to have a multidisciplinary involvement with a medical team of neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, neurologists to carry out monitoring, surgical instrumentators, a psychologist to perform the tests that involved memory and language. Including the anesthetic part, patient positioning and surgical procedure, the surgery lasted about 7 hours.