Russia expels 40 German diplomats in retaliation | World

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had declared 40 employees of German diplomatic agencies in Russia “persona non grata”, which amounts to expulsion status.

The Russian ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the German ambassador to Moscow and given him a letter about the decision. The ministry said it was “a symmetrical response” to the German government’s decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats from Germany on April 4, a day after images of civilians killed in the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha shocked the world.

Moscow’s protest letter said that statements made at the time by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were also unacceptable. Baerbock had mentioned “a significant number of Russian embassy members, undesirables who worked every day here in Germany against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said it objected to “insinuations” that Baerbock had made about events unfolding in Ukraine.

An analysis by the German news agency dpa said the number of 40 diplomats corresponded to about a third of the German diplomatic corps in Russia.

The RIA news agency reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry said hostile actions against the Russians would not go unanswered. The agency quoted the ministry as saying Moscow could confiscate German assets in Russia in response.

Berlin says expulsions ‘not justified’

Baerbock condemned Russia’s announcement that it would expel 40 German diplomatic officials. She said the Russian officials expelled from Germany were spies, not diplomats.

“We expected today’s step, but it is by no means justified,” Baerbock said in a statement. She claimed that the 40 Russian diplomats expelled by Berlin “did not serve diplomacy for a single day”, while those expelled by Russia “had done nothing wrong”.

Also on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the conflict in Ukraine was in danger of escalating into World War III. According to him, the risk “is real, it cannot be underestimated”.

Lavrov also said that the delivery of weapons by Western countries to Ukraine meant that NATO was “in essence involved in a war against Russia”, and that Moscow saw these weapons as legitimate targets for attack.

“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once [de forças russas]. How could it be otherwise?” she asserted. “NATO, in essence, is involved in a war with Russia, through an intermediary, and it is arming that intermediary. War means war,” she said.

In an interview published last Friday, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a strong defense of his government’s policy regarding the conflict in Ukraine and said his priority was to prevent NATO from being drawn into the conflict, which could result in a war of even greater proportions. “There cannot be a nuclear war,” said the German Federal Chancellor. “I will do everything I can to prevent an escalation that could lead to a Third World War.”