Russia stops Mariupol bombing and demands that Ukraine withdraw all civilians from the city

The announcement was made by the director of the Russian National Defense Control Center this Monday; region is one of the biggest targets of the war at the moment

The director of the National Defense Control Center of the RussiaMikhail Mizintsev, announced this Monday, 25th, a ceasefire to evacuate civilians who are in the Azovstal steel millin Mariupolat Ukraine. According to a statement signed by the colonel-general and posted on Telegram, the pact focused on the situation at the facility, located in the southeastern Ukrainian city, came into force at 8:00 am Brasília time. The units of the Russian Armed Forces and the People’s Republic of donetsk they will stop combat actions, withdraw to a reasonable distance and allow civilians to exit “in the direction they choose”, Mizintsev pointed out.

“The Russian Federation publicly and officially declares that there is no obstacle for civilians to leave Azovstal, except for the decision of the Kiev authorities themselves and the commanders of nationalist formations to retain civilians as a human study,” said the Russian military leadership. Mizintsev also indicated that, in the steel industry, if the presence of civilians is proven, Russia demands that the Ukrainian authorities immediately order the commanders of nationalist formations to remove them from the locality. “If the civilians are still in the metallurgical plant, we categorically demand that the Kiev authorities immediately issue an appropriate order to the commanders of the nationalist formations to release them,” added Mizintsev.

The statement from the director of the Russian National Defense Control Center points out that the announcement of the ceasefire agreement to allow the evacuation will be read every 30 minutes over loudspeakers, so that it can be heard inside the Azovstal factory. “The willingness of the Ukrainian side to start the humanitarian operation must be confirmed with the display of white flags on the perimeter or, at least, in some sectors of Azovstal,” detailed Mizintsev.

*With information from EFE