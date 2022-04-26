Russia warns of possible nuclear war

Statement in response to possible US ammunition sale to Ukraine

The US State Department issued an emergency declaration on Monday (April 25, 2022) approving a potential sale of US$165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of the “considerable” risks of a nuclear war.

According to a statement from the US department, the Ukrainian government said it needed to purchase cartridges from “non-standard ammo”, not regulated by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

“As Ukrainian forces spend ammunition to defend their country, their daily resupply needs continue to increase.”, justified the State Department. The agency also stated that the status emergency is due to thecritically low ammunition storage” in Ukraine.

On Sunday (April 24), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first official visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Accompanied by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Blinken promised new military assistance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was the 1st time an emergency declaration was issued during the administration of US President Joe Biden. This type of measure has not been used since 2019, when former President Donald Trump decided to sell military equipment to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

ANSWER

“the risks [de uma guerra nuclear] are now considerable,” Lavrov warned in an interview with Russian state TV. “I wouldn’t want to take these risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we shouldn’t underestimate him“, said.

Lavrov accused NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) of being “engaged in a war with Russia through a prosecutor” and is “arming this prosecutor”, which would be Ukraine.

Fur twitterUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian statements show that the country has lost its “last hope to scare the world” in the face of US support. “It just means Moscow feels defeat”, he added.