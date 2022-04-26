Russia warns of real risk of a Third World War – News

Russia warned of the ‘real’ threat of World War III ahead of a meeting on Tuesday between the United States and its allies to discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of its neighbor generated widespread Western support for Ukraine, which was given weapons to help it wage a war against Russian troops. But Western powers have been reluctant to deepen their involvement for fear of sparking a conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Speaking to Russian news agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the risk of World War III “is serious” and criticized Ukraine’s approach to faltering peace talks.

“It’s real, you can’t underestimate it,” Lavrov said.

For months, President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his Western allies for heavy weapons, such as artillery and fighter jets, in hopes of turning the tide of the war with more firepower.





His message began to resonate in several NATO countries, which promised to send weapons and heavy equipment despite protests from Moscow.

On a historic trip to Kiev, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Zelensky and pledged $700 million in new aid to Ukraine.

“The first thing to win is to believe you can win,” Austin told reporters after meeting with the Ukrainian president. “They can win if they have good equipment, the right support,” he added.

At the invitation of the United States, 40 countries will hold a security summit in Germany on Tuesday to discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine, as well as ensuring the country’s security after the end of the war.

Invited countries include Washington’s European allies, as well as Australia and Japan, who fear a Russian victory in Ukraine will set a precedent that would fuel China’s territorial ambitions. Also invited are Finland and Sweden, historically neutral countries that have considered joining NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak on Tuesday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his spokesman told RIA Novosti.



