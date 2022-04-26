Russia warns of ‘real’ risk of World War III for Ukraine – World

Russia said on Monday (25) that there is a “real” risk of a Third World War. The alert came after a visit from the high-ranking american to Ukraine on Sunday (24). The USA assured that it is possible win the conflict with the “proper equipment”.

In the face of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow imposed by Western countries and growing military support for Ukraine, Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov warned that “the danger (of a world war) is serious, it is real, it cannot be underestimated”. .

Lavrov also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of “pretending” to negotiate. “He is a good actor, but if you look carefully and read carefully what he says, you will find thousands of contradictions,” he said.

“Goodwill has limits, but if it is not reciprocal, it does not contribute to the negotiation process. But we continue to maintain negotiations with the team sent by Zelensky”, continued Lavrov.

Since the beginning of the war, more than two months ago, Zelensky has incessantly asked the Western Allies to send heavier weapons to counter the theoretical military superiority of Russia.

And the requests seem to take effect. Several NATO countries have pledged in recent days to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons and equipment, despite protests from Moscow.

US authorities

This growing support was evident with the visit to Kiev on Sunday of two senior US officials, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met for three hours with Zelensky.

“The first step to winning is believing you can win. And they believe they can win,” Austin told a group of journalists after the meeting. “They can win if they have the right equipment, the right support,” he added.

In an earlier speech, President Zelensky said that the Ukrainian victory was only a matter of time and that, “thanks to the courage” of the people, Ukraine “is a true symbol of the struggle for freedom”.

During the visit, Austin and Blinken announced that they would send $700 million in additional military aid, bringing the total US contribution from the United States to $3.4 billion.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do the kind of thing it did in invading Russia,” Austin said after returning to Poland on Monday.