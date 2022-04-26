Russia warns US about arms shipments to Ukraine

In a statement issued on Monday (April 25, 2022), the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, stated that the supply of weapons to Ukraine could “further ignite the conflict and lead to more losses.”

This Sunday (April 24), the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, promised a new military assistance of US$ 713 million during a visit to Kiev. The new financial aid would raise the total amount already transferred to the country since the beginning of the conflict to US$ 3.7 billion.

Last Thursday (April 21, 2022), US President Joe Biden had already announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine. In the new package there is: 1) heavy artillery weapons; two) dozens of shells; 3) 144 thousand rounds of ammunition; 4) tactical drones and 5) tactical air systems.

In an interview with a Russian TV channel, Antonov said that the arms supply is aimed at weakening Russia, but instead is disrupting peace talks between the countries. According to him, Americans are “throwing oil on the flames”.

“I only see an attempt to raise the stakes, to make the situation worse, to see more losses […] We emphasize the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America dumps weapons in Ukraine and we demand an end to this practice.”said the Russian ambassador.

Blinken visit to Ukraine

This Sunday, the US Secretary of State accompanied by Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, visited Kiev. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the authorities promised new military aid in the country and the return of the US embassy in Kiev. The US diplomats will return via Lviv, where the embassy is located, and in a few weeks they will be in Kiev.