Russia warns US after secretaries’ visit to Kiev: ‘they are igniting conflict’

Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin met with Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday and discussed a new supply of military aid.

EFE/EPA/US

US delegates visit Ukraine for the first time since the start of the war



THE Russia sent a message this Monday, 25th, to the U.S after they announced a new supply of military aid for the Ukraine can defend itself from the war that is now in its third month. In a diplomatic note, Moscow said that arms shipments are fueling the conflict. On Sunday, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin were in Kiev to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and discuss the supply of weapons so that the country can continue to defend itself. Despite the Russian message, the US announced a new $700 million aid package, totaling $3.7 billion in aid sent to Ukrainians.

After three hours of meeting with Zelensky, Blinken and Austin stated that the meeting was “very productive and detailed” and headed to Poland, where they informed that Ukraine has a chance of winning the war, however, for that to happen it is necessary that they have the right equipment. There, they also announced that President Joe Biden intends to appoint the country’s current ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, in the coming days as the new diplomatic representative in Kiev, a post that has been vacant since 2019. Although several European countries have already reopened their embassies. in Kiev, the return of US diplomats will be gradual, according to a State Department official.