Russian attack on train stations in Ukraine leaves dead, injured

The Russian military carried out at least five attacks on Ukrainian train stations, located in the center and west of the territory on Monday (25). At least five people died and 18 were injured in the attack, according to the Kiev prosecutor’s office.

Two of the stations, Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn, are in the Vinnytsia region, and one in Krasne, on the outskirts of the city of Lviv – where thousands of people have fled and the location chosen to temporarily host international diplomatic representations.

Recently, the Russians carried out a major attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, and left more than 50 dead – many of them women, children and the elderly.

Trains have been used as the main means of transportation by Ukrainians trying to flee to other countries or areas of Ukraine that are not being bombed by the Russians.

Also on Monday, the Kharkiv region was again bombed. At least three people, two men and a woman, died in the village of Bezruky, near Dergachi, the newspaper “Ukrainska Pravda” reported.

Also according to the publication, the attacks affected an important gas pipeline and the action interrupted supplies to some local cities.