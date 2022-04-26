Scammers pretend to be WhatsApp support to make victims; protect yourself – 04/25/2022

Have you received a call or WhatsApp message from people claiming to be from the app’s tech support? Be careful, it’s a scam.

According to information from WaBetaInfo, a website that specializes in monitoring tests and anticipating news on the platform, scammers use a profile picture with the WhatsApp logo with a symbol that simulates account authentication — which is fake.

During the fraud attempt, criminals can request a victim’s credit card details and trick the victim into providing 2-Step Verification six-digit passcodes and/or six-digit passwords — an extra layer of security to access WhatsApp account for a new device. The goal is usually to steal the person’s profile.

The new scam was discovered in the United States, using the country’s calling code: +1. As the argument is that the contact is part of the company’s support, some people may believe and provide data because they trust the crooks’ words.

How to protect yourself?

Pay attention to the profile picture if an account from an unknown number contacts you.

The official WhatsApp has an important detail: the seal of authenticity that is next to the name of the account — and not embedded in the image. Note the difference below:

Note the difference between the logos; the one on the left is fake Image: Playback/WabetaInfo

In addition, it is a commercial profile (Business). Therefore, it contains original support information in the description.

Another important tip is that WhatsApp never asks for personal details of this type, nor does it ask for money or confidential information to avoid closing accounts, reinforces WaBetaInfo.

So, when you receive a suspicious message (or call), whether from a foreign or Brazilian number, the right thing is to report the account and block the user.

This can be done in the mobile app simply:

report a contact

Open the conversation with the user you want to block. Press Options > View Contact. Select Report User.

Block unknown phone numbers