see how to disable beta version to end problems with messages

The new version of WhatsApp Web allows users to access messages even when they don’t have their cell phone nearby.

WhatsApp has been releasing the update gradually since last July, when it began testing.

In the new version, you can access messages on up to four different devices at the same time. As they work independently, it is possible to open conversations on the computer even if the cell phone runs out of battery, for example.

Continue reading the article and see how to solve your problem with the WhatsApp Web.

WHATSAPP WEB CLAIMS

The tool, however, does not always work as expected, which has generated several complaints on social networks.

The complaints led WhatsApp Web to become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this Monday (25).

Netizens have pointed out that the page is taking a long time to load. They also say that messages that lack preview in shared links, in addition to messages that are not sent or received that do not load.

I have never been so angry with an update as I am with WhatsApp Web — kauan ?? ???? ?ss??? ??????s ?? ?????? ???? (@selecosmics) April 25, 2022

WhatsApp web simply destroyed itself with this new update the site is stuck to open, the messages freeze and the message history is not even spoken… mocked: — Normose_ (@Normose_) April 25, 2022

whatsapp web turned to rubbish. MSN was better pic.twitter.com/e1dJBTUx8N — @Aphrodite_Misteriosa (@Aphrodite_Direta) April 25, 2022

me every day waiting more than 1h for my WhatsApp Web to open: pic.twitter.com/B9xDJ2upmr — victor (@rwelacion) April 25, 2022

What they did to WhatsApp Web should be a crime, oh my god pic.twitter.com/BFzOeoOdhv — Luan Kaio (@luuankaio) April 25, 2022

HOW TO DEACTIVATE THE BETA VERSION OF WHATSAPP WEB?

You need to open WhatsApp on your phone and go to ‘Settings’. There, user should search for ‘Connected Devices’ and click. On the next page, press the ‘Multiple Devices (Beta)’ button. If the user makes use of the functionality, next to it it will say that you have “Logged in”. WhatsApp will show version information. At the bottom of the page, there is the option “Exit beta version”. Just click there. When the user leaves the beta version, the message that was there when he joined the model will appear, informing that it is possible to go back and also leave whenever you want. If you want to activate it again, just click on “Enter the beta version”.

Once this is done, the user WhatsApp Web you can get back to using the messenger more quickly. Unfortunately, for now, according to information from the website Olhar Digital, the option is for iOS only.