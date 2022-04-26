See where to get vaccinated against covid, flu and measles in Belém

Belém continues with the vaccination against covid-19 and influenza this week. Between the 25th and 29th, the population can look for Basic Health Units (UBS), shopping centers and colleges to get vaccinated. There is also a campaign against measles, for now only for health workers.

Since the 20th of this month, the Municipal Health Department (Sesma) has expanded vaccination against influenza for people aged 60 and over. In addition to this group, health professionals can also be vaccinated. The 24th National Influenza Vaccination Campaign was opened on April 4th.

Vaccination is the main measure to prevent meningitis



Vaccination against covid-19 is available for all those who have not yet received the first or second dose, as well as for people over 18 years old, who were vaccinated with the second dose by December 2021 and who have not yet received the vaccine. third dose. Sesma informs that the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine is only available in malls and universities.

The booster dose (third or fourth dose) should be given four months after the previous dose. The fourth dose is available to all immunocompromised patients over 18 years of age, with a copy of the report, certificate or other document proving a high degree of immunosuppression.

Belém registers 21 cases of malaria in two months



In addition to the immunocompromised, the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers, pregnant women and postpartum women, who received the three doses until the month of December, are able to receive the second booster dose (fourth dose). To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, proof of residence and the Belém vaccination card.

CATEGORIES

Sesma reminds you that health workers are all those who are part of the category of health professionals (active or not), as well as those who work in spaces and establishments of assistance and health surveillance, be they hospitals, clinics, outpatient clinics, laboratories , offices and others. Thus, health professionals are also considered receptionists, security guards, cleaning staff, cooks, among others. Also included are those professionals who work in home care, such as caregivers of the elderly and doulas/midwives.

The vaccine can also be offered to students in the health area who are providing care in the assistance of health services, provided that they present a statement issued by the institution where the internship is being carried out. In order to vaccinate workers, it is necessary to present a professional card (class council card) or badge, or other document proving the activity in a health establishment, in addition to RG and CPF.