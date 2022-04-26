Shanghai surrounds areas affected by Covid and generates protests; stock markets and commodities plummet

Shanghai authorities, battling a Covid-19 outbreak, have erected fences outside residential buildings, sparking renewed public protests against the lockdown that is forcing much of China’s largest city’s 25 million people to stay inside. From home.

And even after weeks of restrictions on mobility, authorities have not been able to control the outbreak as expected. In Beijing, cases are also spreading and concern is growing about possible lockdowns in the Chinese capital, which has promoted a strong rush for supplies.

Beijing’s largest district will require everyone who lives or works in the area to take three Covid-19 tests this week and has sealed off more than a dozen buildings after the city reported 22 new cases on Saturday. Chaoyang District has about 3.45 million inhabitants.

As a result, Asian stocks closed sharply down this Monday (25) with the cases of Covid-19 spreading rapidly across China – which makes the country adopt an increasing number of restrictive policies. The biggest drop was that of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which plummeted more than 5%:

Shanghai SE (China): -5.13%

Nikkei (Japan): -1.90%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong): -3.73%

Kospi (South Korea): -1.76%

The Chinese government adopts a “Covid zero” policy, which involves mass testing and heavy lockdowns when few cases are registered, which can compromise the supply chain and cause a slowdown in the global economy.

The world’s second-largest economy, China faces its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years, which sent oil and iron ore prices plummeting on Monday. The drop in ore is also accentuated because data came out showing that steel consumption in the country fell by 9.5% in March.

WTI oil: -4.58% a $97.39 the barrel

a the barrel Brent oil: -4.61% a US$ 101.73 the barrel

a the barrel Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange: -10.73%at 794.5 yuan (US$ 121.10)

Amid the bad news, the People’s Bank of China (Chinese Central Bank) announced on Monday the reduction of the reserve requirement rate on foreign currency deposits from 9% to 8%. The measure takes effect on May 15 and is announced as the Chinese economy shows signs of slowing amid outbreaks.

fences in shanghai

In Shanghai, images of workers in white protective suits sealing off entrances to housing projects and closing off entire streets with green fences about two meters high went viral on social media, prompting doubts and complaints from residents.

“This is so disrespectful to the rights of the people inside [dos prédios]use metal barriers to cage them like pets,” said a user on the social network Weibo.

A video shows residents yelling from balconies at workers trying to put up fences — and they give in and take them away. Other videos showed people trying to tear down the fences.

Many of the fences have been erected around sets designated as “fenced-in areas” (buildings where at least one person has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning residents are prohibited from leaving their homes).

It is unclear what prompted authorities to resort to the fences. In a notice shared on the internet dated Saturday, a local official said he was imposing a “hard quarantine” in some areas.

Reuters news agency was unable to verify the authenticity of the warning or all of the images, but it did see a green fence on a street in central Shanghai on Sunday.

In recent days, Reuters has also seen police officers in protective suits patrolling the streets of Shanghai, blocking streets and urging pedestrians to return home. Sought by the agency, the government of Shanghai did not respond.

* With information from Reuters

