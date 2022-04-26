Signs to detect a heart attack

One heart attack is a condition that attacks the heart and therefore the whole body in general. Its origins are centered on the lifestyle we are used to developing, causing lack of oxygen and blood flow.

That’s why today we are going to tell you which are the 3 signals that you should consider to know if you are about to have a heart attack.



In most cases, the symptoms are tiny or imperceptible, to the point that we only notice when we are having a heart attack .

Although in other cases it is also known once the person has undergone studies cardiac . You signals for men and women can change, but there are also some symptoms common to both sexes.

Stay alert with the signs

In this context, the first of signals to be aware of is pain in the arm and shoulder, as it is usually a classic symptom of a heart attack. In this case, the chest does not necessarily need to be affected, as when there is pain in the arm and shoulder, it does not always spread to the chest. Therefore, in the face of this sign, it will be essential to go to health professionals.



So another one of signals to be taken into account in order to detect a heart attack in time is the numbness. Although the tingling sensation in the hands can be generated by several causes, such as having slept with a clenched fist under the pillow. However, it is also a symptom associated with cardiovascular accidents and heart attacks.

Finally, experts emphasize that one of the main signals of a condition that attacks the heart is nausea and dizziness. These feelings of discomfort or discomfort in the back of the throat and stomach will be one of the symptoms of a heart attack and may be accompanied by other signs such as increased saliva, dizziness, lightheadedness, difficulty swallowing, changes in skin temperature and rapid heart rate.

