Sony blocks God of War on GeForce Now accessed by Xbox

God of War is one of the main PlayStation exclusives. While Sony has become more flexible these days about what “exclusivity” means, that’s not to say the company is ready to see a title of this caliber running on an Xbox. And that’s why the game was blocked from running by GeForce Now on Microsoft consoles.

It hasn’t been a long time since God of War received its official PC port, and can be officially purchased through Steam or the Epic Games Store. In addition, the game was included in the GeForce Now library, which allows subscribers to the service to stream it on any platform where it can be accessed – which would include Xbox, through the Edge browser.

Apparently, according to Reddit, the game was playable for a few moments on Microsoft consoles, but Sony was quick to block it. While the measure does not come as a surprise, the PlayStation owner has not yet issued any official statement on the decision.

For now, we can only speculate about the reasons for the lockdown. The lockdown appears to only affect Xbox consoles, so it’s possible it’s an image stunt. The mocking videos playing God of War on Xbox – in an official way, without hacks or hacks – it would certainly not be few, and perhaps Sony wanted to avoid this headache for its marketing team.