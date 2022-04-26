Spectacular video shows what Earth looks like at 24,000 m altitude – News

How about having a privileged view of our planet, at 24,650 m altitude? The photography development study group Hi-Impact L&D celebrated Earth Day (April 22) by putting exactly this idea into practice.

The team attached a camera to a weather balloon and launched it into space. The result is a 360º record of the Earth, with nothing less than spectacular images.







In fact, the whole experiment was a real adventure. First, the group had to choose the camera carefully, as the temperature in this layer of the atmosphere is around -45ºC.





Not every camera can operate in such extreme conditions, and for that the experts selected the Insta360 ONE X2, which does the trick.

“We used to use a fly360 camera, but it stopped working after a few years going to the edge of space and we needed something to replace it,” group Hi-Impact told PetaPixel in an interview.

The launch day itself was difficult: the weather was rainy and windy. The descent and recovery of the equipment was equally complex, the website describes.







The main GPS equipment failed and the team needed a secondary structure to locate it because it fell hundreds of meters from the expected location.

Without this recovery process, we wouldn’t have the spectacular footage, which has been viewed over 1 million times on TikTok alone.



READ BELOW: See 10 amazing photos of planet Earth taken from space



