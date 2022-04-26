Spectacular video shows what Earth looks like at 24,000 m altitude – News

Raju Singh 23 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Spectacular video shows what Earth looks like at 24,000 m altitude – News 0 Views

How about having a privileged view of our planet, at 24,650 m altitude? The photography development study group Hi-Impact L&D celebrated Earth Day (April 22) by putting exactly this idea into practice.

The team attached a camera to a weather balloon and launched it into space. The result is a 360º record of the Earth, with nothing less than spectacular images.



In fact, the whole experiment was a real adventure. First, the group had to choose the camera carefully, as the temperature in this layer of the atmosphere is around -45ºC.


Not every camera can operate in such extreme conditions, and for that the experts selected the Insta360 ONE X2, which does the trick.

“We used to use a fly360 camera, but it stopped working after a few years going to the edge of space and we needed something to replace it,” group Hi-Impact told PetaPixel in an interview.

The launch day itself was difficult: the weather was rainy and windy. The descent and recovery of the equipment was equally complex, the website describes.



The main GPS equipment failed and the team needed a secondary structure to locate it because it fell hundreds of meters from the expected location.

Without this recovery process, we wouldn’t have the spectacular footage, which has been viewed over 1 million times on TikTok alone.


READ BELOW: See 10 amazing photos of planet Earth taken from space


About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Apple should improve iPhone 14 camera, but only on more expensive versions | Cell

Only the most expensive versions of the iPhone 14 should bring the unprecedented 48 MP …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved