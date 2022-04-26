Spider-Man and Ratchet are ready for the update

VRR support on PS5 will finally arrive this week. And when that happens, titles developed by Insomniac Games will be ready to offer players all the benefits of functionality.

That’s because, shortly after Sony made the announcement of the list of compatible games, the developer released patches that left everything ready to activate this new feature the moment it becomes available. That goes for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank In Another Dimension.

“Since our games already have very stable frame rates, the main effect of VRR on them will be to increase dynamic rates. And if your TV also supports 120hz with VRR, you will have variable rates that can even exceed the original settings, from 30fps in Performance Mode and 60fps in Graphics Mode.

How to Enable and Disable VRR on PS5

Finally, Sony revealed that VRR will automatically be activated on the PS5 once the update is released — if the console is connected to a TV (or monitor) with HDMI 2.1. Click here to learn more and, if you still don’t know what the “variable refresh rate” is? THE MeuPlayStation It explains everything in the article at this link.