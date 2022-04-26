Stunning video shows plane crash after pilots try to switch aircraft

On Sunday (24), two pilots tried to change aircraft mid-flight. But cousins ​​Andy Farrington and Luke Aikins were unsuccessful, as one of the planes crashed. This occurred in Arizona (USA) during a Red Bull project, called “Plane Swap”. The information is from UOL.















Andy and Luke are members of the Red Bull Air Force and have been planning the exchange for 10 years. After 200 hours of testing, they decided to put it into practice.

In the video, released by the YouTube channel Creative Space Media, it shows when the two Cessna 182 aircraft were 4,300 meters high and reached a speed of 225 km/h. At that moment, the pilot cousins ​​activated the autopilot and jumped to perform the exchange.

In the course of the jump, the aircraft driven by Luke did not remain stable in the air, it began to turn and crashed. So Andy had to swerve and opened the parachute to make the emergency landing.

Luke managed to get on the other plane safely. Afterwards, Andy was rescued by a helicopter and was unharmed.

Afterwards, the two gave an interview and stated that they planned several scenarios, but not what happened. “Instead of stopping at the 90 degree angle, the plane continued to fall. I do not know what happened.”

“We’ve done 200 hours of flight testing, but we’ve never had anything even remotely like this. He just kept falling.”

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that it was investigating the accident. He also pointed out that the event was not authorized.

As justification, the entity stated that the attraction could represent a risk for those who would accompany it. “On Friday, the agency denied the organizer’s request to exempt the event from federal regulations covering the operational safety of planes.”