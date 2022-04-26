SUS in Campinas has 2 free pediatric ICU beds for SARS – Hora Campinas

Only two SUS beds, both in the municipal network, are available in Campinas for children with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) this Monday (25). The 20 vacancies of the State SUS are occupied. There are also 13 beds in the private network. The pediatric ICU occupancy rate this Monday is 85.7%. Overall, of the 105 beds in the Children’s ICU, 90 are occupied.

The bulletin released this Monday by the City of Campinas indicates a waiting list in the infirmary. There are 59 children hospitalized in infirmary beds for SARS and another 14 are waiting for vacancies and are being assisted in the emergency rooms.

The occupation of beds for adults, on the other hand, maintains the downward curve in Campinas. This Monday, of the 74 ICU beds for SARS, only 37 are occupied, resulting in a rate of 50%.

Only six patients with Covid-19 are hospitalized in the ICU and another 17 in the ward. In the municipal SUS, there are nine beds available; five in the State SUS and 23 in the private network.

cases and deaths

Data dammed up for the month of February were released into the system, which increased the total number of people infected by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 200,725. From Wednesday (20) to this Monday (25) there were 1,711 new notifications.

Also in the last five days, only one death by Covid-19 was confirmed in Campinas. He is a 75-year-old man who had comorbidities and died on April 18.

Campinas applied 2,737,210 doses of vaccine against Covid. The total number of people immunized with the two doses is 999,242 and 655,644 residents have already taken the additional dose.