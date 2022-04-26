Tea for the flu: learn about 3 excellent options that promise to relieve the symptoms of the disease

What will you learn!

Continues after advertising







Novo Hamburgo, April 25, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – flu tea and cold is one of the best home ways to treat the symptoms that bother you so much. This is because some plants and roots have medicinal powers and therapeutic properties that reduce the effects of inflammation, fever, runny nose, pain and others.

Although, nowadays, the symptoms of flu and colds do not cause so many serious health effects, they usually bother, cause pain and a lot of indisposition. So today we are going to help you eliminate these symptoms at home and teach you how to prepare flu tea. Shall we check?





Continues after advertising









So, read more: Best homemade flu tea: learn how to make it in 5 minutes and get rid of all cold symptoms



Flu tea: discover 3 excellent options

Thinking about helping you to improve all the indisposition caused by the flu and colds, today the blog x do Casa & Agro prepared this content with easy-to-prepare recipes for great natural remedies in the form of tea for the flu. According to an article by Carol Firmino, published on the Uol website, on January 3, 2022, some of the options are:





Continues after advertising









Honey and lemon tea – in addition to being a great natural remedy for a runny nose and sore throat, this tea is very delicious. To prepare, just boil a cup of water and add the juice of one lemon and two tablespoons of honey; Garlic tea – This tea option for flu has a flavor that does not please the taste, but it is one of the most suitable for a runny nose and body aches and to increase immunity. To prepare, you need to crush three cloves of garlic and add them to a cup of boiling water. After, add juice of half a lemon, honey to taste and drink while still warm; Pineapple tea – This tea has anti-inflammatory, expectorant action and even helps to calm a cough. Its method of preparation is very simple. Just boil a cup of water, add three tablespoons of pineapple juice and honey to sweeten it.

That way, by brewing flu tea with these ingredients, you will relieve flu symptoms more easily and quickly. In addition, these drinks bring other benefits to the body that can contribute to its recovery.

So, also check out: Is ginger tea good for the flu? Discover what this drink can do for your body



What is the best time to take it and contraindications

You can consume the flu tea of honey and lemon and pineapple tea at any time of the day. In addition, you can also drink when there are no symptoms because, in addition to improving health, they are still very delicious and even help you have a better night’s sleep. However, both are not suitable for those who have diabetes or problems such as gastritis. Garlic tea, on the other hand, should not be ingested by those with low blood pressure, as it tends to lower blood pressure.

Also, read: Canned lemon with ginger to fight colds and flu: strengthen your immunity with this natural drink



… …

