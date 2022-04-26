Test in Guinea Pigs Reveals Antibody Capable of Preventing Cancer Spread and Slowing Tumor Evolution | Science

A group of scientists announced this Monday (25) the discovery of an antibody that attacks cancer stem cells but does not harm healthy cells.

According to research published in the scientific journal Nature Cancer, Petosemtamab (or MCLA-158) prevents the onset of metastasis (i.e. the spread of cancer to other vital organs) and at the same time slows the growth of primary tumors.

Study links bacteria to increased risk of advanced prostate cancer; finding may lead to treatment

Discovery about the immune system that can help fight all types of cancer

“The medicine of the future starts here,” said Eduard Battle, a researcher at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine of Barcelona (IRB) who participated in the project.

Usage of ‘spy’: the organoids

The study was carried out with mice, that is, it is still considered initial, but the scientists say that it offers the basis for the dissemination of the use of organoids (small 3D tissues derived from stem cells) in the process of discovering new drugs by the pharmaceutical industry.

That’s because organoids, which are cell cultures, could facilitate testing and identification of drugs that will be effective for patients if used in the early stages of drug development.

Another advantage is that there is also the possibility of immediately identifying the possible side effects of these drugs and even if they will be effective against tumors carrying a specific mutation.

But this was only possible because, for the first time, a sort of ‘biobank’ of organoids from patients with colon cancer was used. Thus, the researchers were able to identify which new antibody, among hundreds analyzed, was most effective and possibly most suitable for the most patients.

2 of 2 Visual representation of the MCLA-158. — Photo: IRB BARCELONA AND MERUS NV Visual representation of the MCLA-158. — Photo: IRB BARCELONA AND MERUS NV

Currently, regenerative medicine uses organoids only to personalize cancer treatment: researchers assess, for example, the effectiveness of a treatment for a given patient.

The Dutch biotechnology company Merus, which led the project with researchers from IRB Barcelona, ​​from the Center for Biomedical Research of the Cancer Network (CIBERONC), now intends to publish new data on clinical trials in progress in the coming months.

Human safety testing

In October last year, the company presented preliminary data on the safety, tolerability and antitumor activity of MCLA-158 monotherapy in a malignant tumor developed from epithelial cells, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

According to the phase 1 study, three of the seven patients with HNSCC achieved partial responses, with one achieving a complete response after the August 2021 data cut-off date. Tumor shrinkage was observed in all seven patients.

“We hope that the antitumor activity reported in the preliminary data will be confirmed,” added Batlle.

(VIDEO: Ministry of Health publishes study on cancer cure cases.)