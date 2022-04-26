The exchange of pilots in flight was not authorized, which ended in the plane crash on Sunday.

One of the planes descending out of control, in the video scene seen earlier at AEROIN





After all the repercussion generated by the unprecedented “Plane Swap” challenge promoted by Red Bull, in which two pilots tried to change planes in mid-flight on Sunday, April 24, 2022, but one of the planes went out of control and crashed, an information very serious went public this Monday.

According to a document from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), issued on Friday, April 22, the regulatory agency informed that the exemption to the rule requested by pilot Luke Aikins, so that the planes could be pilotless, was not authorized. on board during the challenge.

Next, AEROIN makes available the translation of the full content of the official FAA document, in which the agency highlighted that it evaluated the case even in the face of a request made with less notice than the correct one, and that it did not consider that such exemption was of “public interest”, as justified by the pilots.

Exemption Request No. 19096

Regulatory Bulletin No. FAA-2022-0315

On the question of Luke Aikins’ petition

For an exemption from § 91.105(a)(1) of Title 14, Code of Federal Regulations

DISCLAIMER

By letter dated February 28, 2022 and additional information provided April 11, 2022, Mr. Luke Aikins, PO Box 728, Shelton, WA 98584, has applied to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for an exemption from § 91.105(a)(1) of Title 14, Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR).

The proposed exemption, if granted, would authorize Luke Aikens and Andy Farrington to leave the flight deck and attempt to change aircraft in flight while both aircraft are in a vertical dive. During the exchange, both aircraft will be unoccupied.





petition for exemption

The petitioner requests an exemption from the following regulation: Section 91.105(a) prescribes that during takeoff and landing, and while en route, each required flight crew member must:

(1) be in the crew’s position, unless the absence is necessary to perform functions related to the operation of the aircraft or in connection with physiological needs; and

(2) keep the seat belt fastened while in the crew station.

The petitioner substantiates his request with the following information:

The petitioner claims he is a pilot who is conducting a flight test program for an inspiring project called Red Bull Plane Swap. The petitioner claims that an exemption grant would be in the public interest because it would promote aviation science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and encourage students to pursue a career in STEM.

The petitioner states that this project will have two single-engine Cessna 182 planes ascending to 14,000 feet, where the air brakes will be applied and the engines will be turned off. The petitioner asserts that the purpose of this project is for both pilots to leave their cockpits, exit the planes and assume the cockpit of the other plane while both planes are falling in parallel during a vertical dive.

The petitioner claims that once the engines of both planes are turned off and both pilots have placed their planes at a 90 degree angle, the aircraft’s category will have changed mid-flight from planes to controlled objects in free fall at 135°. miles per hour; however, the petitioner states that he became aware that the aircraft cannot change categories in mid-flight and has filed this exemption petition.

The petitioner alleges that the duration of the switch will take approximately 50 seconds and before the aircraft reaches 4,000 feet both pilots will have successfully switched planes. The pilots would then recover the plane, retract the speed brake and regain control of the planes.

The petitioner claims that the pilots of each plane, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, hold FAA commercial pilot certificates and have performed more than 20,000 skydiving jumps. The petitioner claims that, in preparation for this event, both pilots performed over 100 vertical dive test flights with safety pilots on board, resulting in zero incidents.





The petitioner states that this one-minute event will take place on April 24, 2022, in the Arizona desert, with no in-person spectators. The petitioner also states that the exchange will be broadcast live on Hulu and all interested scientific organizations and well-known and respected sponsoring organizations support this project.

With respect to the proposed safety mitigations, the petitioner states that there will be a fire rescue team on site and both aircraft have been equipped with a parachute system that activates when a predetermined speed and altitude is reached.

In addition, the petitioner states that it “will have ground security to visually confirm sterile airspace and land space.” The petitioner further expresses that, while on the ground, the safety coordinator has the option of also manually activating the parachute system.

On March 24, 2022, the FAA sent a letter to the petitioner requesting information on how granting the exemption would be in the public interest. In his response and in a subsequent conversation with the FAA on April 11, 2022, the petitioner expressed that he has made media and sponsorship commitments in relation to this event.

Federal Registration Notice

The FAA has determined that there is good cause to waive the Federal Register publication requirement because any delay in acting on this petition would be detrimental to the petitioner.

The FAA understands from the petitioner that he made commitments in relation to this event based on the assumption that the FAA would grant the waiver petition. Accordingly, the FAA is waiving notification and comments to ensure that the petitioner receives a timely response to their request despite the petition being filed less than 60 days prior to the event.

The FAA is providing an expedited decision so that the petitioner is not disadvantaged by the delayed notification of the FAA’s decision.

FAA analysis

The FAA considered the petition and understands that granting a § 91.105(a) exemption would not be in the public interest and cannot conclude that the proposed operation would not adversely affect safety.

First, the petition does not address compliance with any other applicable regulations under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations during the proposed operation, such as maintaining surveillance to see and avoid other aircraft in accordance with § 91.113. The FAA does not assess these deficiencies in more detail because the petitioner does not provide a sufficient public interest case.

Furthermore, granting the petitioner’s exemption request would be contrary to previous denials of requests for exemption from the same regulation to allow the flight crew to leave the flight deck and the aircraft during the operation of the aircraft to allow the aircraft to simulate an accident .

Second, the FAA determined that granting an exemption is not in the public interest for the proposed operation. The petitioner claims that he has been conducting the operation in compliance with FAA regulations, having an additional pilot aboard the plane designated as PIC while the plane change described in the waiver petition takes place.

Because the FAA cannot conclude that the operations for which an exemption is sought (i.e., a pilotless operation on the plane and at the controls) would not adversely affect safety, and because the petitioner may continue to perform such a demonstration in compliance with regulations by the FAA by including an additional pilot for each aircraft, there is no public interest in granting the waiver request.

The FAA’s decision

Considering the above, I understand that granting an exemption would not be in the public interest. Therefore, pursuant to the authority contained in 49 USC §§ 106(f), 40113 and 44701, delegated to me by the Administrator, Luke Aikins’ petition for an exemption from 14 CFR § 91.105(a) is denied.

Issued in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2022.

Sincerely,

Robert C. Carty

Deputy Executive Director, Flight Standards Service



