The strong statements of the US Defense Secretary after his visit to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday (25/4) in an interview with journalists in Poland that he hopes to see Russia “weakened” so that it cannot repeat in other countries what it is doing in Ukraine. .

“We want Ukraine to remain a sovereign country, a democratic country capable of protecting its sovereign territory,” said the retired four-star general.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do the kind of thing it did in invading Ukraine,” he added.

According to BBC correspondent James Landale, Austin’s comments about a weakened Russia are “unusually strong” for a US defense secretary.

