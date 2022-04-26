Thief breaks into car to steal, but falls asleep and is arrested – 04/25/2022

The increase in vehicle related crimes around the world, whether it is theft of cars or their parts, has reached alarming levels in recent times due to an appreciation of vehicles and components due to recent global events.

However, in an attempt to steal a car in the UK in recent days, a thief ended up giving up before finishing the task. He managed to get into the car in question, an Audi Q7, but instead of leaving he ended up staying in the model and sleeping there.

The police, who were already looking for the man, had issued an alert to the region. The day after that, a woman came out of the house and went to see if her cars were still in the garage. Her son then went to the car and saw that a man was sleeping inside the comfortable SUV.

“We didn’t know whether to laugh or cry,” the mother said in a press conference. “It was scary to see the man who broke in, but funny that he snuggled up and dozed off.”

In addition to being caught, the criminal was also caught on the family’s security camera. In the end, he was the same person the police were warning about. After being woken up, the 42-year-old tried to claim that he had not taken anything, but was still arrested in the act.

