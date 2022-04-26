Three children killed in Russian kindergarten shooting – International

(photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A man opened fire on Tuesday (26/4) in a kindergarten in the Ulianovsk region, in central Russia, and killed three people, including two children, before committing suicide – regional authorities and the news agency said. Interfax.

“According to preliminary information, there were shootings in a kindergarten. Two children died, a teacher and the attacker as well,” said Ulianovsk region spokesman Dmitri Kamal.

The spokesman said that the age of the children is not yet known, but they are likely “between three and six years old”. The investigators are on site.

According to Russian news agencies, citing the police, “the cause of the shooting could be a family conflict.”

Deputy and former governor of the region Serguei Morozov told news agency Ria Novosti that a young teacher and two children born in 2016 and 2018 had died.

Known for his ties to security forces, the Telegram Baza network reported that the man entered the school at break time, armed with a hunting rifle.

Deadly shootings, especially in schools, have increased in recent years in Russia.

This situation has alarmed President Vladimir Putin, who sees it as a phenomenon imported from the United States and a perverse effect of globalization, which has led him to toughen up the legislation on gun ownership.

In September 2021, an 18-year-old student shot point-blank range with a hunting rifle at the University of Perm in the Urals, leaving six dead and around 30 injured.

In May 2021, a 19-year-old shot at his old school, killing seven students.

The bloodiest shooting took place in October 2018, when a student killed 19 people before committing suicide at a school in Kerch, on Crimea’s annexed peninsula.