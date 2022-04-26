Tocantins records 66 people infected by Covid and a new death from the disease | Tocantins

Tocantins counted 66 cases of Covid-19 this Monday (25), with only one case recorded in the last 24 hours. One death was accounted for. According to data from the State Department of Health (SES), since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has added 304,271 confirmations and 4,150 deaths.

According to the Health Department, the death took place on April 16, but was only recorded in this bulletin. The patient who did not survive is a 40-year-old man who lived in Paraíso do Tocantins. He had mental and behavioral disorders and dependency syndrome and was hospitalized at the General Hospital of Palmas.

State Covid bulletins are now being issued only during the week. In this edition, 17 cities registered cases of the disease. In Bernardo Sayão, 15 cases were confirmed and in Arraias, 14.

All 139 municipalities in Tocantins have confirmed cases of the disease. See below the 10 cities most affected by the pandemic. The full list can be found on the State Department of Health’s website on coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 300,096 patients recovered. In all, 22 people are hospitalized because of the disease, eight of whom are being treated in public ICU beds and one in a private intensive care unit. The other patients are in clinical beds.

Vaccination against coronavirus

According to data from Vacinómetro, a page that monitors immunization in Tocantins, the state received 3,210,635 doses of vaccines from the Ministry of Health, of which 2,934,948 doses were distributed to municipalities and 2,446,574 were applied.

There are 1,135,916 referring to the application of the first dose, 933,192 of the second dose of the vaccine and 48,942 of the single dose. In addition, 328,524 people received the booster dose. The information page was updated on Monday (25).

Occupation of Covid ICU beds in hospitals

Augustinópolis Regional Hospital – 0% occupancy

See how the occupation of private beds contracted by the state is:

Palmas Medical Hospital – 100% occupancy

Dom Orione Hospital in Araguaína – 20% occupancy

Sinai Araguaina Institute – 0% occupancy

Instituto Sinai Palmas – 42% occupancy

The hospital statistics data were updated this Monday (25). Information can be found here.

Cities most affected by the pandemic